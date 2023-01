Car goes off freeway, lands on school property

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 30-year-old man in a Honda Civic flew off the eastbound Hwy 94 after losing control for unknown reason.

The vehicle flipped and landed on school property after going down an embankment.

The man was unconscious and unresponsive when first responders found him. He was pulled from the wreck and transported with serious injuries.