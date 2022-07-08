Car hits and kills pedestrian on I-5 in Bay Park area

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A car fatally struck a pedestrian who ventured onto Interstate 5 near Mission Bay early Friday.

The northbound Hyundai sedan hit and killed the man north of Sea World Drive in Bay Park shortly before 2 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The freeway fatality forced lane closures in the area until about 4:30 a.m., CHP public-affairs Officer Jesse Matias said.