Car hits, kills pedestrian on I-15 in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A car driven by a DUI suspect struck and killed a pedestrian who ventured onto Interstate 15 in the Scripps Ranch area over the weekend, authorities reported Monday.

The northbound Lexus sedan hit the pedestrian, described only as male, on a stretch of the freeway north of Miramar Road shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 23-year-old San Diego man who had been driving the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, CHP public- affairs Officer Jesse Matias said.

The names of the motorist and the pedestrian remained unavailable Monday morning.