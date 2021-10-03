Car theft suspect leads police on pursuit; carjacks another vehicle

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 23-year-old man led San Diego police on a pursuit in a stolen car Saturday until it stalled out and he tried to get away by carjacking another vehicle that was driven into a cul de sac, where he was arrested.

The chain of events began at 4:15 p.m. in the 4300 block of Keeler Avenue in the Mountain View neighborhood, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

“San Diego Police Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that turned out to be a reported stolen vehicle,” Heims said. “The vehicle failed to yield and there was a short pursuit. The car stalled and the driver got out and ran away.”

The suspect then flagged down a car on the freeway, and the driver stopped, thinking the man needed help, the officer said.

“He got into the car and threatened to kill the driver of that car if they did not drive,” Heims said. “The car drove away and ended up in a cul de sac. The suspect got out and fled on foot again. Police were able to catch the suspect and arrest him.”

The suspect was identified as Abraham Ramirez, he said.