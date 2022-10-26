Car-to-car shooting in Chula Vista leaves motorist wounded

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – A car-to-car shooting on a Chula Vista street left a motorist wounded today.

The gunfire erupted in the 500 block of E Street shortly before 10 a.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Following the shooting, the assailant, a man driving a gray or silver four-door sedan, fled west toward Interstate 5, police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

It was unclear what led to the shooting, which prompted police to close the street between Ash Avenue and Broadway for investigative purposes.