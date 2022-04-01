Caravan waves expected now that the Biden Administration will end Title 42 expulsions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Biden Administration plans to end pandemic restriction on the US Border with Mexico very soon according to multiple sources.

The Trump-era policy known as Title 42 has blocked most immigrants from entering the US since March of 2020.

The Biden Administration has been under mounting pressure from democrats and immigrant advocates to end the public health authority.

Critics say it was never justified by science and that it puts immigrants in harms way.

According to three officials, the authority will end in may.

If the order is lifted, Homeland Security Department officials are preparing for a worst-case scenario.

Thousands of people trying to cross the border daily, which would certainly overwhelm already full immigration facilities.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Esther Valdes Clayton, Immigration Attorney, about what she expects if Title 42 gets overturned.