Cardamom compound could help treat triple-negative breast cancer





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new discovery in the medical field shows that a compound found in the Indian spice cardamom has the potential to treat breast cancer.

Dr. Mona Hacker of Horizon Clinical Research joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss more about the new findings.

Cardamom has the ability to stop cancer growth in what is known as triple-negative breast cancer.

The spice is also grown in the same plant family as ginger, another very nutritious and anti-inflammatory plant.

Dr. Hacker posted to her Instagram account ways to easily incorporate cardamom pods into your diet here.