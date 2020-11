Cardboard cutouts to replace fans at Viejas Arena

Based on current guidelines, Viejas Arena and “The Show” student section will not be what you are traditionally used to.

Cardboard cutouts will replace fans and the staff at Viejas Arena are working to make the experience as normal as possible for the players.

There will be everything from cheering, “I believe that we will win,” and even the band!

You can get your cutout here: GoAztecs.com/FanCutouts