Cardiff restaurant, Tower 13, donated meals to Community Resource Center





ENCINITAS (KUSI) – Cardiff restaurant, Tower 13, donated meals to Community Resource Center (CRC) to provide food to community members in need, including those who are homeless or sheltered at hotels.

Doug Wetherald and his team have donated over six weeks of prepared meals to CRC.

In partnership with the City of Encinitas Senior Center, CRC provides support and meals to unsheltered vulnerable adults and seniors who are temporarily housed in motels during the pandemic.