‘CARE Court’ program draws praise and criticism in East San Diego County





EL CAJON (KUSI) – A new plan out of Sacramento dubbed “CARE Court” is aimed at getting more homeless folks off the streets and into treatment programs, particularly those dealing with poor mental health and/or substance abuse.

The program says that those individuals can be forced to be put into treatment facilities.

Many folks are excited about this new plan, but others say it’s the wrong approach and misses the mark on the issue overall.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was live in El Cajon with more details on how local officials have been approaching the situation.