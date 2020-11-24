Career changing and people going back to education is in high demand because of the pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Program Coordinator Ebrahim Tarshizi joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss a growing shift in careering for people during the pandemic.

Career changing and people going back to education is in high demand, according to Tarshizi.

Tarshizi also brought up USD’s online program develops a student’s comprehensive knowledge and real-world data science skills, preparing and positioning them re-career to thrive in this highly in-demand field.