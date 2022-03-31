Carl DeMaio addresses California’s high gas prices and the push to suspend the gas tax





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As gas prices continue rising across the nation and especially in California, residents have been asking Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislatures to suspend the state gas tax.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his efforts to suspend the state gas tax.

Since February, DeMaio has pushed forward a petition to suspend California’s high gas taxes immediately.

To sign the petition, click here.