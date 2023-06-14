Carl DeMaio: Approval of Unsafe Camping Ordinance is simply “too little, too late”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After hearing hours of public comment, the San Diego City Council Tuesday evening voted 5-4 in favor of the Unsafe Camping Ordinance that would prohibit tent encampments in all public spaces throughout the city if shelter beds are available.

Mayor Todd Gloria has pushed hard for proposed the ordinance introduced by City Councilman Stephen Whitburn, including asking the public to sign a petition and speaking on the issue at news conferences.

The proposal would also ban tent encampments at all times in certain sensitive areas — parks, canyons and near schools, transit stations and homeless shelters — regardless of shelter capacity.

But not everyone is pleased.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, says the approval of the ordinance is simply “window dressing, and too little, too late.”

DeMaio explained that Mayor Todd Gloria and the Democrats who voted in support of the Unsafe Camping Ordinance have been “all-in on the failed and fraudulent policy called Housing First. We need to be putting people first. You can’t build your way out of a homeless crisis.”

