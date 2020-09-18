Carl DeMaio blasts Democrats for supporting Prop 15; another tax increase on Californians

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several home-based business owners led a rally Thursday urging voters to vote “No” on Prop 15.

Prop 15 would give the state legislature power to define what they decide is a “limited commercial use residential property.”

Home-based business owners say this would result in massive tax increases if Prop 15 were to pass in November.

Reform California Chairman, Carl DeMaio, led and spoke at the rally. DeMaio has been a longtime advocate against tax increases of any kind, and says during the coronavirus pandemic is a terrible time to raise taxes, yet again, on Californians.

DeMaio discussed what Prop 15 is and why he is urging people to vote “No” on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.