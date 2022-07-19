Carl DeMaio blasts “extremist” leaders of San Diego Unified School District





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Masks are now required to be worn indoors for students and staff at school in the San Diego Unified School District.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his thoughts on the return of the mandate.

DeMaio blasted San Diego Unified leaders Richard Barrera and Board President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne as “extremists,” and questioned how they came to the conclusion that implementing a mask mandate would lead to any positive outcome.

.@CarlDeMaio blasts Richard Barrera and Sharon Whitehurst-Payne as "extremists" for standing by @SDSchools ineffective mask mandate. "Where the hell have you been getting your information?" Full Interview: https://t.co/vxIOXXgnTb pic.twitter.com/fq4RcD0XFZ — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 19, 2022