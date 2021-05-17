Carl DeMaio calls on San Diego County to take down billboards presenting ‘unsubstantiated’ racism claims

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County used taxpayer dollars to fund “controversial” billboards that claim “racism” is to blame for unequal care for African Americans from our health care providers.

The billboards are part of the county-funded Black Legacy Now program, and critics say the claims are unproven.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, is calling for the billboards to be taken down, and tweeted that whoever approved them should be ‘disciplined for an obscene lack of judgement’ over the dangerous and divisive message.

DeMaio is calling for the billboards to be taken down and whoever approved them to be "disciplined for an obscene lack of judgment" over the "dangerous and divisive message."https://t.co/FCvZ5BvaIu — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) May 16, 2021

DeMaio says the billboard present “unsubstantiated” claims that black babies are being harmed because of racism and discrimination.

One of the billboard’s says, “Black babies are 80% more likely to be premature due to discrimination.” While the other says, “Racism hurts your baby long before they are born.”

DeMaio reviewed every element of the program website associated with the billboards and found the website offers absolutely no underlying data or evidence to support the explosive charge of racism against health care providers.

“These billboards are dangerous because they not only undermine trust in our health system, but they inflame racial tensions in our community – and it is all based on a false narrative,” DeMaio said.

DeMaio discusses the issue in more detail on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.