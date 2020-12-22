Carl DeMaio calls on Todd Gloria and City Council to turn down massive salary increase





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As you know, San Diego has a new Mayor and a new City Council.

But what you may not know, is that they are all receiving a massive pay raise as people continue to struggle financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The salary increases were approved by the voters, but it still has a lot of people and business owners voicing their concerns because they don’t fell the increase is right for our politicians to accept.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, tweeted, “San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and City Council accept MASSIVE PAY HIKE during Covid-19 lockdowns! An outrageous slap in the face to struggling small businesses and unemployed workers.”

DeMaio also pushed back against the defense that the raises were approved by the voters explaining, “voters were not told that the measure they voted on, Measure L, back in 2018, contained a salary increase for Mayor and City Councilmembers. In fact, the city councilmembers that wrote that initiative and put the title on the ballot, hid any mention of a salary increase. The title actually led voters to think that they were limiting the salary of the mayor and city councilmembers.” Second, DeMaio said, “even though they bamboozled the voters, the politicians should do the right thing, particularly during a pandemic an budget crisis, and they should voluntarily turn down those salary increases.”

DeMaio voluntarily cut his own city council salary by 22% in 2009, and rejected the politicians pension. Confirming that the mayor and city council can turn down any portion of their compensation.

This tweet comes the same day as El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells suggested politicians pushing lockdowns should forgo their salaries to stand in solidarity with the people and businesses they are forcing to shut down.

Mayor Todd Gloria is set to earn a salary of $206,000 per year, more than double what Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s salary of $101,000.

San Diego City Council member salaries will increase from $75,000 per year, to $124,000 per year.

Furthermore, the coronavirus pandemic is causing a huge budget deficit at City Hall, and these salary increases will only make it worse.

DeMaio joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the his concerns with our elected leaders accepting pay raised, and suggested they forgo the pay hikes, as it has been done by mayor’s in the past.

DeMaio explained, “in the middle of a pandemic, when these city council members and Mayor Todd Gloria, are all wagging their fingers at working families, small business owners and people who are unemployed, saying they just need to suck it up and carry on, we will get through this, these same politicians are now accepting massive raises.”

BREAKING – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and City Council accept MASSIVE PAY HIKE during Covid-19 lockdowns! An outrageous slap in the face to struggling small businesses and unemployed workers! I discuss it on KUSI News.https://t.co/wAoSUqqgl6 pic.twitter.com/gGUSIps9pI — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) December 21, 2020