Carl DeMaio challenges Lorena Gonzalez to say ‘AB 5 doesn’t apply to parents hiring tutors’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, a coalition of parents, teachers and education advocates led by Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, called on Governor Gavin Newsom to immediately suspend AB-5 as it relates to at-home tutors and teachers. DeMaio was joined by the presidents of the Escondido and Ramona school district who also support suspending the law.

Demaio explained, “parents are already struggling with the state’s arbitrary decision to close the schools and now Governor Newsom is threatening them with penalties if they opt to hire tutors to help their children during this difficult time. As it stands AB-5 hangs over the heads of every parent in California who is considering the use of an at-home tutor or teacher. Governor Newsom needs to send a clear message to parents that hiring tutors is permitted by immediately suspending AB-5 as it relates to at-home tutors and teachers.”

The coalition of parents, teachers and education advocates say under AB 5, parents would have to pay tutors who come to their homes as employees. Furthermore, they say most parents are unaware of the penalties violators of the law may receive.

Following DeMaio’s interview with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego, Gonzalez refuted DeMaio’s claim tweeting to parents, “if you are bringing a “teacher” or “tutor” into your house daily to provide childcare, you are a household employer. These laws pre-date AB5.”

Daily reminder* A parent can utilize an actual tutor for their kids or pay for an online course/lesson and you do not become an employer! If you are bringing a “teacher” or “tutor” into your house daily to provide childcare, you are a household employer. These laws pre-date AB5. — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) August 6, 2020

Now, DeMaio is challenging the author of the bill, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher, to clear up the confusion and “say these 10 words: AB 5 doesn’t apply to parents hiring tutors and teachers.”

DeMaio and Reform California claim Gonzalez is won’t clarify the penalties parents face for hiring tutors during the COVID-19 shutdown under AB 5.

“It’s time for Lorena Gonzalez to put up or shut up by saying the magic 10 words every parent in California is looking for – namely ‘AB 5 Does Not Apply to Parents Hiring Tutors and Teachers,’” DeMaio declared. “She knows she cannot make that statement because she knows parents must comply with AB 5,” DeMaio noted.

DeMaio discussed his reason for challenging Assemblywoman Gonzalez-Fletcher to clear up the confusion on KUSI News.

More information on Reform California’s challenge can be read here.