Carl DeMaio denounces mayoral candidate Todd Gloria’s ‘absurd’ defense of SB 145

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom and Democrat supporters of the controversial bill, SB 145, continue to face extreme backlash for making SB 145 law.

SB 145 weakens the penalties for adults who have sexual relations with minors.

The controversial bill now gives judges the discretion over sex-offender registration in cases involving teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17, and adults who are no more than 10 years older than the teenager. So, a 24-year-old who has sexual relations with a 14-year-old would not automatically be registered as a sex offender.

Current California law automatically adds adults to the state’s sex offender registry if they have sexual relations with minors.

Opponents say the legislation (SB 145) is an effort to “normalize pedophilia.” But the bill’s supporters, including San Diego Mayoral candidate Todd Gloria, claim that is not true.

The measure passed in the State Assembly by a vote of 41-18, with San Diego mayoral candidate, Assemblymember Todd Gloria casting the 41st vote. Gloria told KUSI News that he voted for it because many law enforcement agencies were in favor of the legislation. “That’s why I supported the bill, because you have law enforcement standing squarely behind it saying they thought this was in interest of public safety.”

Gloria also explained that SB 145, “allows judicial discretion that has been afforded to heterosexuals for decades, to gay and lesbian Californians.”

But, opponents of the bill, like Chairman of Reform California Carl DeMaio, aren’t taking this as an acceptable defense of the legislation.

DeMaio joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to explain why he thinks San Diego Mayoral candidate Todd Gloria and City Council President Georgette Gomez are “hijacking” the LGBTQ+ community to “justify a law that benefits and protects sexual predators.”

DeMaio explained, “prior to SB 145, if a 24-year-old male had sex with a 14-year-old boy, they would be required to register as a sex offender. As they should. But Todd Gloria and Georgette Gomez, and other Democrats, have decided to weaken our sex offender registry laws. And that’s what SB 145 does. It expands the ability of sex offenders to avoid having to be placed on the sex offender registry.

DeMaio said, “it is shameful and puts our children at risk.” Continuing to say that Gloria’s defense that SB 145 evens the laws for heterosexuals and homosexuals is, “absurd.”

DeMaio believes it is offensive that Gloria thinks it is acceptable to use the gay community as a cover for supporting this bill. Highlighting Gloria’s time as interim Mayor of San Diego in 2014, DeMaio said weakening laws against sex offenders is nothing new for Todd Gloria, and supporting SB 145 is just the latest example. For example, as interim Mayor, Gloria instructed the San Diego Police Department “not to enforce a San Diego municipal code rule, that prohibited sex offenders from living within 2,000 feet of a daycare center, a church, a playground, or a school.”

Todd Gloria and Georgette Gomez have announced they will no longer appear on KUSI News for any interviews because of our coverage on SB 145. DeMaio says neither will appear because they “don’t want to be put in a situation where he has to respond to the actual contents of SB 145.”

At the end of DeMaio’s appearance on Good Morning San Diego, he said the Democrats who passed this law are “trying to confuse voters by screaming at the top of their lungs, ‘hate crime, homophobia, discrimination.'”

DeMaio requests Todd Gloria, “stop trying to draw the LGBTQ community into your mistake on this bill. The reality is, you are trying to portray LGBT community members as wanting to have sex with 14-year-olds. That is disgusting, it’s offensive. Take accountability Todd, for your bad vote on this, and own up to it.”

Todd Gloria quit lying. SB 145 benefits sexual predators and guts the sex offender registry law. You shamefully cry "hate/homophobia" just to divert attention from your reckless vote on this bill and pattern of loosening for sexual predators.https://t.co/wf3l97DhUS — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) September 18, 2020

1) Stop hijacking the LGBT community to justify a law (SB 145) that benefits and protects sexual predators.

2) Be honest: you won't go on @KUSINews because they will ask you about your shameful support for sexual predators.@SDGeorgette https://t.co/eJaVF0TMeQ — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) September 17, 2020

Gloria appeared on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to explain and defend his vote for SB 145. His full answer can be seen in the video below: