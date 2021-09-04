Carl DeMaio discusses current recall election polling

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the California gubernatorial election a mere 10 days away, the polls are showing razor-thin differences, said Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California.

DeMaio joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the upcoming recall election and polls.

Myriad recall election polls are being published, DeMaio said, urging viewers to be critical of the “phony” polls.

They don’t expect turnout for the recall election to go over 50%, and right now the turnout has reached 23%, according to DeMaio.

It’s all going to be about turnout, DeMaio added before encouraging viewers to turn their mail-in ballots today.