Carl DeMaio discusses Larry Elder joining candidates to replace Gov. Newsom in recall





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican gubernatorial candidate and talk radio host, Larry Elder is back on the ballot in the race to recall and replace Gov. Gavin Newsom after filing a lawsuit against California Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

In a tweet, Elder announced a judge ruled that the filing requirement he allegedly violated to qualify for the race did not apply.

This comes after Weber said he didn’t file a complete list of his tax returns.

Elder joined KUSI earlier on Good Evening San Diego to talk about his victory.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss Elder’s entrance into the recall election foray.