Carl DeMaio discusses proposed bill to give more benefits to illegal migrants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Democrats have proposed a new assembly bill to extend more welfare benefits for migrants residing in the U.S. illegally.

The proposal would extend to them $300 per week for up to 20 weeks for unemployment benefits.

California is the state with the most taxpayer welfare benefits for undocumented migrants.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of this proposed bill.

“This is just a slap in the face to taxpayers in California who’ve already been asked to be generous to illegal immigrants,” said DeMaio.