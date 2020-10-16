Carl DeMaio explains new Reform California ballot error survey

Reform California recently released a study in which a survey of voters showed some California households have received some kind of “bad ballot” in the mail.

“The evidence in this report is irrefutable proof that California’s voter rolls are a complete mess and the risk of voter fraud in California’s election has never been greater,” said Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California. “When almost one-out-of-ten households in an election in a state are receiving some form of bad ballots that is a massive problem that could impact races that are decided by fractions of a percent in vote totals,” DeMaio warned.

The results from a survey Reform California conducted between October 10-13 using online and text screens of 1251 registered voters (4.4% MOE) in California asking them if their household received any erroneous ballots in the mail.

To vew the full report click here.