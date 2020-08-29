Carl DeMaio joins a coalition defeat all tax hikes on the ballot in San Diego county.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A coalition of taxpayer groups this week to announced a unified campaign to defeat all the tax hikes on the November ballot in San Diego county.

The coalition includes: Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, Tony Krvaric, Chairman of The Republican Party of San Diego County, Councilman Scott Sherman, District 7 San Diego City Councilman and Richard Rider, Chairman of San Diego Tax Fighters.

DeMaio joined Good Mornig San Diego to describe the measures the coalition is against.