Carl DeMaio: Laphonza Butler is a far-left political operative with no support

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom has selected Laphonza Butler, a Democratic strategist and adviser to Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign, to fill the U.S. Senate seat made vacant by the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Butler is being praised by the media as California’s first female, African American and lesbian Senator.

Butler has never held political office, and doesn’t even live in the state of California.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, called Gavin Newsom’s appointment, “corrupt” and “shameful,” as he blasted the governor for his refusal to allow Californians to vote for Feinstein’s replacement.