Carl DeMaio leads fight against more tax hikes in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans already pay some of the highest tax rates in the country, and now there’s a proposal being advanced in the California legislature to create another countywide agency to raise our taxes.

Carl DeMaio says the new agency would be similar to SANDAG, and he’s leading a fight against it.

DeMaio joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to explain why voters should be opposed to the proposal.