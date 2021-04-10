Carl DeMaio leads recall campaign of two local politicians he says engaged in ‘cancel culture’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Cancel culture has no place in our community,” declared Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California.

DeMaio is leading a recall campaign of two local politicians who have engaged in cancel culture, he said.

The two local officials are La Mesa Spring Valley School Board Member Charda Bell Fontenot and Carlsbad City Councilmember Cori Schumacher.

