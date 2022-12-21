Carl DeMaio: Mayor Todd Gloria is responsible for $350 million budget deficit





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego is facing a $350 million budget deficit as Mayor Todd Gloria continues his spending spree.

City Council is forced to consider ways of solving the budget deficit, but there proposed ideas are not what you may think.

Common sense would say cutting spending would be the easiest and most effective way of addressing the deficit, but Council President Sean Elo-Rivers doesn’t want to do that. Elo-Rivera is proposing increasing the cost of parking meters in the City of San Diego.

Yes, another hike on the cost of living.

Elo-Rivera appeared on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego Monday to explain how the boost in parking revenue could help, but San Diegans are condemning the idea. Many San Diego residents have reached out to KUSI News blasting Elo-Rivera and the City Council, saying that they’ve had enough with new taxes and cost of living hikes.

Gas tax, trash tax, mileage tax, parking meter price hike, rental car tax, boat tax, water hikes, parcel tax, when does it end?

The Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to explain how we are facing a $350 budget deficit in the first place, as he blasted Mayor Todd Gloria for spending money “like drunken sailors.”

DeMaio says Gloria and the elected Democrats on City Council are “untethered from reality.” Continuing to explain they don’t feel the effects of their policies that so many San Diegans living paycheck to paycheck do.

DeMaio called Mayor Todd Gloria a “coward,” as he believes Gloria refuses to say “no” to special interests, which is why we have so many hikes to our cost of living.

DeMaio added that the reversal of the results of the 2012 election are fueling the massive budget deficit. DeMaio says our elected officials “cheated the voters out of Proposition B from 2012, the Pension Reform Initiative,” when they went to court and got a judge to reverse the people’s decision.

KUSI News reached out to Mayor Todd Gloria’s office asking the following questions;

Is Council President El0-Rivera’s proposal to hike the cost of parking meters in the city part of Mayor Gloria’s “Sexy Streets” campaign? Does Mayor Gloria support it? Is the budget deficit a result of the 101 Ash Street purchase?

Mayor Gloria’s office replied, “This report was put together by the office of the Independent Budget Analyst, which is independent of the mayor and reports to the City Council. Presumably, it was created at the behest of the City Council; I’m not sure. You should speak to the IBA or City Council President regarding its genesis and the City Council’s plan for action, if any.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSI News (@kusinews)