Carl DeMaio: Nathan Fletcher could still try to keep his District 4 seat

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The County Board of Supervisors will vote on what to do with Nathan Fletchers soon-to-be vacated District 4 seat on Tuesday.

Their options include a special election, an appointment, or a short-term appointment.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel was joined by Chairman of Reform California Carl DeMaio to discuss the future of District 4’s s upervisor seat.