Carl DeMaio: Nathan Fletcher is not going to resign from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Nathan Fletcher shockingly entered rehab, days before a lawsuit was filed by a former MTS employee, alleging sexual harassment, failure to prevent sexual harassment and retaliation, sexual assault and battery, and whistleblower retaliation.

Once the lawsuit became public, elected officials and the public began to question Fletcher’s original claims of PTSD and alcoholism, as they pointed out that it was clear he was trying to get ahead of the news.

Calls for Fletcher to resign began to increase, as he then released a statement saying he will resign from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors on May 15, 2023.

Rev. Shane Harris, Supervisor Jim Desmond, veterans groups, and eventually the entire Board of Supervisors have since called on Fletcher to immediately resign from the Board of Supervisors, but he is yet to do so.

Harris slammed Fletcher and Democrats for their phony claims of “believe all women,” and Supervisor Jim Desmond told KUSI if Fletcher was in any other profession, he would have already lost his job.

Fletcher and his staff are still being paid by San Diego County taxpayers, even though he is unable to work from the rehab facility.

During the April 11 Board of Supervisors meeting, Chairwoman Nora Vargas introduced a resolution of no confidence in Fletcher, requesting he resign immediately. Vargas explained, “My priority is ensuring that we are able to serve the people of San Diego,” Vargas said before Tuesday’s vote, adding that Fletcher has been absent for the past two weeks and hasn’t answered the troubling allegations against him. “We encourage him to resign immediately so he (can) focus solely on his treatment, and the people of San Diego can move forward with the representation they deserve.”

According to a county attorney, there is no official charter that allows for the board by itself to remove Fletcher from office.

The next scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting is May 2, when the board will discuss its options moving forward for the county and the 675,000 residents of District 4, if Nathan Fletcher were to actually resign.

The Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, does not believe Nathan Fletcher is going to follow through with his resignation.

DeMaio joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to explain why, as he said, “I don’t trust him, he’s a liar. He has lied his way through public service, he has broken every single commitment, particularly to his two wives, and I think we have to see it before we believe it.”

DeMaio elaborated on his beliefs, saying, “I have always thought this was part of a game. That him going and announcing he has issues like PTSD, and again playing the veteran card Nathan, that’s just sick. PTSD is a serious issue. People with PTSD from military service aren’t out there sexually harassing and assaulting people. They are committing suicide. So I thought that was pretty dang low from Nathan Fletcher.”

Regarding Fletcher’s time on the Board, DeMaio expressed his belief that Fletcher’s “corrupt culture” has spread to other Democrats on the Board of Supervisors. DeMaio says this is enough reason for the Board to let the voters decide on who should replace Fletcher, despite the costs of holding a special election.

On KUSI News a few days ago, Supervisor Joel Anderson warned that a special election will cost taxpayers about $6 million. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel pointed out that estimated price tag to DeMaio, but it didn’t change his mind. DeMaio responded saying, “let me just be very blunt. Nathan Fletcher is going to cost us tens of millions of dollars, and there are a number of politicians who knew what kind of behavior he was engaging in. And so, if they are so fiscally conservative, what are you going to do about all the other losses that this guy caused, and you sat silently and did nothing.”

DeMaio said Chair Nora Vargas and Terra Lawson-Remer will simply appoint another liberal, while Republican Supervisor Jim Desmond is clearly on the side of the people. DeMaio concluded his interview calling out Republican Supervisor Joel Anderson for engaging in “backroom politics.”

The worse things get in California, the more this is no longer just about the corruption and failed policies of Democrat politicians. We must also assign blame to California’s liberal media for being “enablers” of this mess by refusing to hold the politicians accountable. — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) May 1, 2023