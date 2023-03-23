Carl DeMaio: Nathan Fletcher is responsible for rape of minor in El Cajon motel





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two homeless registered sex offenders accused of engaging in sex acts with a 16-year-old girl at an El Cajon motel pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a series of felonies.

Lawrence Cantrell, 34, and Michael Inman, 70, were arrested last week after an employee of homeless services provider People Assisting the Homeless — or PATH — told police that Cantrell had admitted to sex acts with a minor.

According to the El Cajon Police Department, Cantrell admitted that Inman brought the girl to Cantrell’s motel room. Inman was later arrested and allegedly admitted that he and Cantrell committed sex acts upon the minor, as well as at least two other underage girls in the prior week. Cantrell also had a “sexually explicit” video on his phone of Inman with an underage girl, police said. Police said that prior to the sexual acts, Cantrell repeatedly questioned the girl about her age “because he believed her to be a juvenile.”

The motel room was taxpayer funded, as a result of a controversial San Diego County program aimed at providing shelter to homeless.

The program was and is supported by Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who has yet to comment on the tragic situation.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, appeared on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to explain why he believes Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and other Democrats in support of this program are responsible for this young girl being raped.

DeMaio also called for the program to be “immediately suspended,” but noted that he “does not expect these politicians to do anything about it.”

DeMaio then called out the rest of the local’s media for ignoring the situation, saying “they want to protect Nathan Fletcher.”

While this tragic situation has been unfolding, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher released a video statement about his beliefs on the new MLB rule changes.

I’ve been a huge baseball fan ever since I played as a kid. Here are some of my thoughts on the new rules and regulations going into place this upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/pVbTfcxA0u — Nathan Fletcher (@nathanfletcher) March 22, 2023

