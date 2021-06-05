Carl DeMaio on California continuing mask mandates past June 15

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mask mandate in the workplace will remain in place — after California’s June 15 reopening date.

On June 3, Cal/OSHA voted that most workers must keep wearing masks on the job while they consider more changes.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss his reaction to the recent events.

Initially, the panel rejected changes to the current rules, then decided to change its vote with the understanding that a subcommittee would meet with agency experts to revise the mandate as soon as possible.

For the time being, if anyone in a workplace is unvaccinated, all employees must wear masks, and social distance until July 31.

The board plans to regroup at its June 17 meeting.