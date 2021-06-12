Carl DeMaio on Gov. Newsom continuing state of emergency past June 15





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom has stated that California’s State of Emergency will not be lifted past the June 15 reopening date.

Meanwhile, the governor has also lifted the mask mandate for vaccinated adults but not for vaccinated K-12 students, who must remain masked while at school.

“There’s no science to back it up,” said Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California.

Cal/OSHA originally mandated that everyone needed to continue wearing masks if even a single person in the workplace was not vaccinated.

Now, Cal/OSHA’s Board of Safety has decided that they are in the works of reconfiguring the mask mandate, biding for time.

DeMaio argued that the bottom line is that infection rates are so low in California, masks are no longer needed.