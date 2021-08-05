Carl DeMaio on Gov. Newsom’s new radio ad against recall election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans tuning into the airwaves lately have probably heard or seen the radio/T.V. ads positioning the recall election as a Republican effort to oust Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Chairman of Reform California Carl DeMaio joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the advertisements and the recall election.

DeMaio described voters who want to oust Gov. Newsom as a diverse bunch, rather than simply just Republicans.