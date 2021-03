Carl DeMaio on the city’s choice to house migrants at SD Convention Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Unaccompanied children began arriving at the San Diego Convention Center this week, where they will stay for roughly a month while they are united with their sponsors.

Chairman of Reform California Carl DeMaio joined KUSI to discuss the costs to taxpayers on a federal level, homeless folks kicked out of the Convention Center, and in-person schooling provided for the children.