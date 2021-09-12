Carl DeMaio on the final hours of California’s recall election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The final hours of California’s Gubernatorial Recall Election have come upon the state.

The recall election ends on Sept. 14.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the last leg of the election.

Everyone needs to get out and vote, DeMaio emphasized, turning out the vote is our top priority, he added.

As the late voters return their ballots, Republicans will pick up steam, DeMaio said.

He encouraged all Californians to get out and vote today, either by in-person polling (which is open) or voting by mail and tracking your ballot.