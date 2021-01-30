Carl DeMaio on why the recall of Gavin Newsom is forcing changes





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Newsom’s political opponents said Newsom was relaxing the rules in response to political pressure and the threat of a recall election.

Carl DeMaio says the recall petition drive against Gavin Newsom is having a positive side effect, “it’s actually forcing Newsom to change or drop some of his policies.”

DeMaio joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the recall effort.

California is experiencing a “flattening of the curve,” Newsom said during a virtual news conference on Monday. “Everything that should be up is up, everything that should be down is down — case rates, positivity rates, hospitalizations, ICUs.”

Newsom said the appropriate people had been notified in advance and said the state’s goal was to not delay an announcement that could give a sense of optimism to businesses and families.

He called suggestions he was lifting the order due to political pressure “nonsense.”