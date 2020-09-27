Carl DeMaio opposes Prop 15; calling it another tax increase on Californians

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Reform California Chairman, Carl DeMaio has been a longtime advocate against tax increases of any kind, and says during the coronavirus pandemic is a terrible time to raise taxes, yet again, on Californians.

DeMaio discussed what Prop 15 is and why he is urging people to vote “No” on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Prop 15 if passed would increase property taxes on commercial properties worth more than $3 million.