Carl DeMaio plans recall Gavin Newsom rallies across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMiao and Paula Whitsell, chair of the Republican Party of San Diego County, will hold a rally Monday to urge attendees to vote against Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election.

DeMaio joined Good Morning San Diego and says attendees will receive “Yes on Recall” lawn signs and hear from several guest speakers.