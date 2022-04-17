Carl DeMaio pushes to stop San Diego politicians reversing vote to not raise taxes





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the March 2020 election, voters were asked to consider Measure C — a ballot initiative to raise taxes.

That measure failed to get two-thirds vote for passage.

But now, San Diego politicians have been accused of trying to alter the outcome and impose the tax through legal proceedings.

Opponents like Carl DeMaio will be fighting this effort.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of Measure C.