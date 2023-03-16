Carl DeMaio reacts to verdict in Sandra Maas trial

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The case of Sandra Maas versus KUSI concluded last Thursday evening, after weeks of testimony over her salary, and that of her male co-anchor Allen Denton.

Maas was paid less than Denton, which she contended that was due to discrimination based upon gender and age. She further claimed that she was not offered a new contract because of retaliation for her whistleblower claim of pay disparity.

After the verdict was announced, KUSI Attorney Ken Fitzgerald appeared on Good Morning San Diego to publicly respond and detail KUSI’s position. Fitzgerald confirmed that KUSI News will be appealing the verdict.

Various news outlets reported on the trial, including Carl DeMaio, host of the DeMaio Report on Newsradio 600 KOGO. Demaio’s reaction from his Tuesday show can be heard in the video above, or at about the 2:30 mark in the audio player below.

DeMaio concluded by saying this lawsuit is a “political hit job.

