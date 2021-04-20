Carl DeMaio says California Democrats are aiming to intimidate voters with SB 663





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the effort to Recall Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to qualify for the ballot, California Democrats are now trying to change the rules regarding recall efforts.

A new bill in the State Senate aims to extend the time period that voters have to remove their signature from a recall petition.

The bill, SB 663, would also make voters information and records available for public inspection.

The bill reads, “the Legislature hereby finds and declares that the communication of accurate information to, and well-informed decision making by, voters presented with a petition are important to the integrity of the electoral process. The Legislature further finds and declares that signature gatherers frequently communicate inaccurate information to voters in order to obtain their signatures on petitions, and that deception undermines the integrity of the electoral process.”

It continues to say the intent of SB 663 is to do the following:

(1) Provide a mechanism for the target of a recall petition to communicate with constituents who may have signed that petition. (2) Provide a meaningful opportunity for voters who may have signed a recall petition to withdraw their signatures. (3) Combat the deception of voters by signature gatherers in order to obtain their signatures.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, believes California Democrats and supporters of SB 663 are trying to intimidate voters who sign petitions on political recalls and issues they disagree with. DeMaio says SB 663 “is a real Jim Crow law of 2021.” And it is the, “worst form of voter suppression we’ve seen in a century.”

DeMaio discussed his opposition to SB 663 in more detail with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

SB 663 can be read here.