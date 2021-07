Carl DeMaio says California Republicans are feuding over party direction ahead of Recall

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Grassroots leaders of the Recall against California Governor Gavin Newsom are speaking out about an attempt by the California Republican Party to essentially hand-pick a replacement candidate in the upcoming election.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, discussed why he believes California Republicans are feuding over party direction ahead of the recall election.