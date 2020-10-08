Carl DeMaio says Todd Gloria’s extremist position supporting SB 145 is ‘indefensible’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday, a coalition of San Diego Homeowners gathered to rally against Prop 15 and Measure A, both will be on the upcoming November ballot.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, led the rally and has been a longtime advocate against raising taxes of any kind in California.

At the rally, Demaio explained to voters the potential harm these two tax hikes could have on their pocket books. Demaio said, “voters need to know that Proposition 15 and Measure A, if approved, would be a double whammy increase in their property taxes. There’s no doubt about it, we cannot afford higher taxes during this economic downturn. We urge voters to look closely at their ballot to see the hidden tax increases, and to vote “NO” on Proposition 15 and Measure A.”

On Good Morning San Diego, DeMaio explained his opposition to Measure A saying the money will “fund the $900 million bond that will cost $2.5 billion for taxpayers to repay over 48 years. For what? For government subsidized housing projects. These projects have been woefully mismanaged. The cost per unit is $500,000 to $900,000. It is a developer boondoggle, it really is going to line the pockets of these politically connected developers. That’s why they are funding it. These are developers that have ties to politicians at city hall.”

He concluded, “this really will not solve our affordable housing challenge. What it will do, is enrich the same people that are responsible for our failed homeless policies. And so we should vote no on Measure A, no tax increase, no blank checks for these politicians.”

Another issue that DeMaio and San Diego Mayoral candidate Todd Gloria have disagreed with each other on is SB 145.

DeMaio is vehemently opposed to the legislation, while Todd Gloria cast the deciding vote prior to Gavin Newsom signing it into law. “SB 145 allows a sex offender who abuses a minor child as young as 14 years of age, to avoid being placed on the sex offender registry. What Todd Gloria and the people that are trying to push this law through are trying to say is, it ends discrimination against LGBT people. No, it’s not about LGBT people, and it’s offensive to use the gay community as window dressing for a sexual predator benefit bill,” he said.

DeMaio continued to slam Todd Gloria for claiming anyone who criticizes his support of SB 145 to be homophobic. “I’m a gay man, you’re calling the gay man a homophobe? That’s interesting in today’s day and age,” DeMaio said.

Carl DeMaio referenced that he tweeted out language from the bill, that you can read below.

In an utter act of desperation, Gloria is screaming ‘homophobia’ now that he is being legitimately called out for supporting sex offenders and putting our children at risk. #SB145 — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) October 7, 2020

Gloria defended his vote in support of the bill on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego:

A description of both Prop 15 and Measure A are below:







