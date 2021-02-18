Carl DeMaio slams Gavin Newsom for backing off lockdowns as recall effort grows





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – A grassroots movement to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to gain momentum as another rally took place.

We’re told it’s focused on the reopening of schools and small businesses that they say have been shutdown for too long.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, was one of the organizers and speakers of the event.

He noted that attendees of different political backgrounds want to know why California still doesn’t have a balanced approach to living under a pandemic.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined us live from Kearny Mesa with the details.

During the 6:00 PM hour of KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego, Plante spoke in-depth with Carl DeMaio as he slammed Governor Newsom’s failed leadership throughout the pandemic.