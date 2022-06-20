Carl DeMaio slams Mayor Todd Gloria for penalizing San Diegans over drought measures





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has instructed water districts across the state to issue mandatory water restrictions to limit the water Californians use.

In many water districts, the restrictions will be enforced through fines and penalties.

Some of the opponents of the water fines say Newsom is targeting the wrong issue.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk about how the government is handling the drought issues in California.

We have a surplus of water in San Diego County. But Mayor @ToddGloria is still telling San Diegans to reduce their water consumption, threatening penalties.@CarlDeMaio says Gloria is just parroting Gavin Newsom. Full Interview: https://t.co/LkDn1NBpPu pic.twitter.com/AbJyj32RD8 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) June 20, 2022