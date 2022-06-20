Carl DeMaio slams Mayor Todd Gloria for penalizing San Diegans over drought measures
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has instructed water districts across the state to issue mandatory water restrictions to limit the water Californians use.
In many water districts, the restrictions will be enforced through fines and penalties.
Some of the opponents of the water fines say Newsom is targeting the wrong issue.
Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk about how the government is handling the drought issues in California.