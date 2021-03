Carl DeMaio slams the city’s choice to house migrants at San Diego Convention Center





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Unaccompanied children began arriving at the San Diego Convention Center this week, where they will stay for roughly a month while they are united with their sponsors.

Chairman of Reform California Carl DeMaio joined KUSI to discuss the costs to taxpayers on a federal level, homeless folks kicked out of the Convention Center, and in-person schooling provided for the children.

BREAKING: San Diego Democrat Mayor brags to CNN about his decision to offer in-person classes to illegal immigrants that arrived this weekend at our Convention Center – all while his own city's schools remain CLOSED to actual citizens!! — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) March 29, 2021

San Diego Mayor kicks homeless Americans out of the San Diego Convention Center so illegal immigrants can be housed for $10k per month/per detainee at taxpayers’ expense. I broke down the cost on @newsmax pic.twitter.com/qsUtcuDmFU — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) March 29, 2021