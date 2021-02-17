Carl DeMaio to hold rally to promote Gov. Gavin Newsom recall effort

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Carl DeMaio, chairman of Reform California, will hold a rally Wednesday to promote a recall effort against Gov. Gavin Newsom.

DeMaio joined Good Morning San Diego and said Newsom should be recalled because he implemented COVID-19 lockdown restrictions on schools and businesses without scientific data to back it up.

Supporters must have about 1.5 million signatures by March 17 to qualify for the ballot.

Organizers say they already have collected more than that, but it’s unclear how many of those signatures will be valid.

Republicans, meanwhile, are pouring cash into the effort as the signature-gathering deadline approaches.