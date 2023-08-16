Carl DeMaio to lead campaign to require Voter ID in California elections

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The State of California requires identification to enter bars, buy alcohol and tobacco, drive a car, go on a plane, but not to vote in our elections.

In fact, it is illegal for poll workers to even ask voters for a form of identification.

Democrats across the country claim voter ID laws will “suppress” voters, specifically minorities. But as we know, minorities already have photo identification to do many other things like buy alcohol. It is just another excuse for Democrats to label their Republican opponents as “racist.”

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, told KUSI’s Paul Rudy that nearly 30 states in the country already have voter ID laws, and a majority of Democrat voters already support the idea of voter ID. DeMaio blasted the California Republican Party for not working toward effective voter ID laws, saying they “can’t find its way out of a paper bag.”

DeMaio said his challenge will be gathering one million signatures, and getting it past the Attorney General who has already signaled he will do everything he can to stop it.

“The only people who don’t want voter ID are the incumbent politicians, and I wonder why,” DeMaio said.