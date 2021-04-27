Carl DeMaio urges residents to keep SVPs out of Mount Helix neighborhood

EAST COUNTY (KUSI) – Residents in East County, specifically in the area of a Mount Helix neighborhood, are still fighting the placement of a sexually violent predator in their neighborhood.

Law enforcement has stated that the SVPs are going to be monitored, making their placement safe.

But Carl DeMaio, former San Diego Councilmember, Chairman of Reform California, and AM 600 KOGO Radio Host, disagrees, stating that he doesn’t feel assured that law enforcement will be monitoring the predators close enough to keep neighbors safe.

DeMaio joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the potential placement of the SVPs.

Those feeling convicted enough can email sdsafe@sdsheriff.org with their opinion on the potential placements.